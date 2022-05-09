Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity contract for EU garnered by Leonardo and partner

News

May 09, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ROME. Defense and security firm Leonardo has won a five-year contract to provide cybersecurity services for IT infrastructure and offices at eu-LISA, the European Agency for the operational management of large-scale IT systems. 

Under the terms of the eu-LISA contract, Leonardo -- together with partner CRI Group -- is tasked with delivering Lot 2 of the framework contract for the provision of managed ICT and corporate IT security services for eu-LISA. The contract includes integrated cybersecurity services to protect all of eu-LISA’s sites: the headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia; the operations center in Strasbourg, France; the business-continuity site in Sankt Johann im Pongau, Austria; and the liaison office in Brussels. 

Featured Companies

Leonardo

Piazza Monte Grappa n. 4
Rome, 00195
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Unmanned
Radar/EW
Cyber
