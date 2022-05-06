Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS kits from BlueHalo ordered by U.S. Army for $4 million

May 06, 2022

Lisa Daigle

SAN DIEGO, Calif. Space and unmanned-vehicle engineering firm BlueHalo has won a $4 million contract from the U.S. Army to purchase its Titan counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS). 

According to the award announcement, the C-UASs will be used by an elite unit within the U.S. Army that will employ the unmanned systems to defeat enemy UASs on the battlefield abroad and at secure locations in the United States, providing fixed-site and mobile force protection.

The Blue Halo C-UAS uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to detect and respond using adaptive, escalating countermeasures that seek to minimize collateral impact to nearby communications, according to the announcement. . This AI foundation enables Titan to match or outpace the evolving threats, thereby providing an ideal capability for layered C-UAS defenses. The system can be mission-capable in under two minutes, requires no signals expertise or extensive training, and represents low operator cognitive load. Additionally, Titan’s detection and escalating defeat technology is inherently capable of effectively managing multi-drone or swarm scenarios.

Blue Halo

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned
