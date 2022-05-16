Counter-UAS, air defense equipment order garners Liteye Systems $12.1 million DoD contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

CENTENNIAL, Colo. Liteye Systems has won a $12.1 million multiyear contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide the Defense department with its entire portfolio of integrated multidomain, multimission air base surface and ground defense systems, including counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.

Under the terms of the contract, Liteye will develop and integrate its entire suite of C-UAS and ground surveillance products to detect, identify, track, and defend from Class 1 and 2 UASs while providing add-on or standalone ground defense capabilities in a variety of environments. The products are intended to enable surveillance, targeting, and both electronic and kinetic effectors for fixed/semi-fixed, mobile, and dismounted environments for the services.