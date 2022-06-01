Military Embedded Systems

Speed Development, Lower Cost. Reduce risk with open standards.

Eletter Product

SOSA aligned platform accelerates development with a proven solution

8257ALearning a new standard can take time to understand and implement. The 8257A enables engineers to immediately start development in an easy-to-use, proven SOSA aligned single-slot desktop environment. It is specifically designed to accommodate Mercury’s Quartz® Model 5550 or 5553, eight-channel A/D and D/A converter 3U OpenVPX modules based on the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+ RF system-on-chip (RFSoC), both aligned with the recently released Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture 1.0. Prototyping in this environment helps determine system requirements and supports creation of IP and software that can ultimately be used in the deployed SOSA aligned system.

Download Datasheet

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

One Park Way
Upper Saddle River, New Jersey 07458
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Photo courtesy Mercury
News
SOSA aligned, DAL-certifiable mission computer launched by Mercury

May 23, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo.
News
Counter-UAS system for U.S. Marine Corps debuts U.S. production phase

May 27, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
AI technologies from Spark Cognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. John Hall
News
Tactical-communications market to grow to $29.14 billion globally by 2028, study reveals

June 02, 2022
More Comms