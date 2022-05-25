Military Embedded Systems

Extreme Engineering Solutions' XPedite7870 is an Intel® Xeon® D-2700 Processor-Based 3U VPX-REDI Module with 48 GB of DDR4, 40 Gigabit Ethernet, and SecureCOTS™

Eletter Product


XPedite7870The XPedite7870 by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a secure, high-performance, 3U VPX-REDI, single board computer based on the Intel® Xeon® D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XPedite7870 is an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection.

XPedite7870 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® Ice Lake-D Single Board Computers.

Features

  • Supports Intel® Xeon® D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors
  • Up to 20 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package
  • SKUs available with native extended temperature support
  • Designed with SecureCOTS™ technology to support enhanced security and trusted computing
  • Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA with 128 MB SPI flash
  • 3U VPX (VITA 46) module
  • Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX™ slot profiles
  • Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48
  • 64 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in four channels
  • 32 GB of SLC NAND flash
  • Two 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports
  • One 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet port
  • Two x4 Gen3, one x4 Gen2, and two x2 Gen2 PCIe interfaces
  • Two USB 2.0 ports
  • Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Ideal Solution for the Demands of Secure Computing
The XPedite7870 integrates SecureCOTS™ technology with a Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Highly Configurable I/O Options
The XPedite7870 provides incredible speed with two 40GBASE-KR4 and one 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates up to 64 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in four channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

About Extreme Engineering
Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected]

Featured Companies

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES)

9901 Silicon Prairie Parkway
Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Photo courtesy Mercury
News
SOSA aligned, DAL-certifiable mission computer launched by Mercury

May 23, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo.
News
Counter-UAS system for U.S. Marine Corps debuts U.S. production phase

May 27, 2022
More Unmanned
Cyber
News
U.S. Army cyber directorate awards modernization contract spots

June 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. John Hall
News
Tactical-communications market to grow to $29.14 billion globally by 2028, study reveals

June 02, 2022
More Comms