Military ISR market to be driven by global investments in advanced aviation, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo: Staff Sgt. Rachel Simones. LONDON. The global market for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment used for military purposes will be driven over the next decade by increased investments in countries' air and missile-defense capabilities plus an increase in terrorist activities around the globe. according to a new study from Visiongain, "Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market Report 2022-2032."

The study authors assert that major economies around the world are renewing their military fleets in order to keep up with the changing pace of modern warfare, driving spending on procurement of advanced military aircraft, which will be a driving factor for the market; in addition, a number of larger countries are focusing on upgrading their aging military fleets, in large part focusing on enhancing the communications and navigation systems of the aircraft.

According to the findings, the military unmanned aerial system (UAS) industry is expanding, as UASs (also known as drones) have been a regular feature in military applications for some time, and the range of defense applications continues to grow as technology develops. The government segment -- made up of military and law-enforcement agencies -- accounted for more than 70% of the global UAS market in 2020, according to the study findings.

For more information, visit the Visiongain website.