Navy awards $697.4 million signal-exploitation equipment contract to Azure Summit Technology

News

May 27, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

DoD photo/public domain

FAIRFAX, Va. RF electronics provider Azure Summit Technology has won a $697.4 million single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract under the U.S. Navy's Ship's Signal Exploitation Equipment (SSEE) Transition Production program. 

Under the terms of the contract, Azure will support full-rate production, deployment, and operational support for the Navy's SSEE Increment F and SSEE Modification systems and will handle production and delivery of SSEE system variants to support customers outside of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), including the United States Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales. 

Azure was also awarded the first SSEE Transition Production delivery order, under which the company will deliver SOSA aligned, VPX open architecture tactical cryptological systems to the Navy. 

