Micross Components acquires PAAL Technologies, expands hi-rel components offerings

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Laura Ockel/Unsplash MELVILLE, N.Y. High-reliability microelectronics provider Micross Components has announced that it acquired PAAL Technologies (Sunrise, Florida), in a deal that Micross officials say will expand the company's high-rel portfolio.

According to the acquisition announcement, PAAL supplies MIL-STD-1553 data bus couplers, harness assemblies, and RF/wideband transformers to the defense, aerospace, and space markets, with all products designed and manufactured in the U.S.

PAAL also says that it maintains full documentation traceability for design, development, fabrication, test, and inspection.