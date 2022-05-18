Military Embedded Systems

Micross Components acquires PAAL Technologies, expands hi-rel components offerings

News

May 18, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Laura Ockel/Unsplash

MELVILLE, N.Y. High-reliability microelectronics provider Micross Components has announced that it acquired PAAL Technologies (Sunrise, Florida), in a deal that Micross officials say will expand the company's high-rel portfolio. 

According to the acquisition announcement, PAAL supplies MIL-STD-1553 data bus couplers, harness assemblies, and RF/wideband transformers to the defense, aerospace, and space markets, with all products designed and manufactured in the U.S.

PAAL also says that it maintains full documentation traceability for design, development, fabrication, test, and inspection.

Featured Companies

Micross

Website
[email protected]
855.426.6766
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Photo courtesy Mercury
News
SOSA aligned, DAL-certifiable mission computer launched by Mercury

May 23, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo.
News
Counter-UAS system for U.S. Marine Corps debuts U.S. production phase

May 27, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
AI technologies from Spark Cognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. John Hall
News
Tactical-communications market to grow to $29.14 billion globally by 2028, study reveals

June 02, 2022
More Comms