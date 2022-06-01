U.S. Army cyber directorate awards modernization contract spots

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HERNDON, Va. IT contractor Compass Point -- a subsidiary of Akima -- has won a spot on a contract with the U.S. Army to provide program support to the Cyber Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID) at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

Compass Point is tasked with supporting the entire CDID operation -- which acts as the U.S. Army's force modernization proponent for cyberspace operations, signal communications, and electromagnetic warfare -- including the cyber battle lab, concepts and analysis, requirements integration, information advantage, and program management.

The estimated value of the contract to all awardees is $201.8 million over five years if all options are exercised.