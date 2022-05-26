Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity agreement with KBR aims to keep U.S. Air Force systems safer

News

May 26, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HOUSTON. Engineering contractor KBR has won a $44 million task order to protect the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate systems and software from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction. 

Under the terms of the five-year contract, KBR is expected to perform research, analysis, and assessments for the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate to identify, mitigate, and eliminate system vulnerabilities to protect systems and software.

The award announcement states that KBR will work to reduce the residual risk to operating USAF systems and software and will conduct assessments to inform the implementation of the information-security requirements prescribed by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense (DoD) and USAF directives for cybersecurity and information assurance.

Featured Companies

KBR

601 Jefferson Street
Houston, TX 77002
Website

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Photo courtesy Mercury
News
SOSA aligned, DAL-certifiable mission computer launched by Mercury

May 23, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo.
News
Counter-UAS system for U.S. Marine Corps debuts U.S. production phase

May 27, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
AI technologies from Spark Cognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
U.S. Army cyber directorate awards modernization contract spots

June 01, 2022
More Cyber