Military Embedded Systems

Combat comms system jointly tested by DoD, Northrop Grumman

News

May 10, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

YUMA PROVING GROUND, YUMA, Ariz. Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) report that they recently jointly tested a universal messaging standard for Joint-All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) communications during the “Purple Guardian” field demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. 

Northrop Grumman's Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) multidomain system used the DoD's Universal Command and Control (UC2) interface in a counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) test to demonstrate joint interoperability for messaging during the outing. 

According to the report on the Purple Guardian test, Northrop Grumman said that the FAAD C2 acted in a battle-manager role, correlating tracks of incoming threats by leveraging multiple service sensors to provide a single integrated air picture, while also sending engagement orders and offering joint situational-awareness and command-and-control data.

