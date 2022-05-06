Military Embedded Systems

2022 FACE Special Edition

Story

May 06, 2022

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Welcome to the FACE Special Edition, which details the technology and solutions being developed under The Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Consortium. This magazine is the first of what will be an annual issue, highlighting editorial content on the FACE approach from the pages and website of Military Embedded Systems Magazine, as well as the products aligned and certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard – all put together exclusively by our staff. Learn about it all in the 2022 FACE Special Edition.

Click here to read the 2022 FACE Special Edition.
 

Featured Companies

The Open Group

Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Safety Certification
Topic Tags
Avionics
