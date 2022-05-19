AI, collaborative sensing platform from Sarcos Defense under test with AFRL

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: by Possessed Photography/Unsplash SALT LAKE CITY. Sarcos Defense has won a new contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a collaborative sensing platform for the detection, tracking, and classification of time-critical objects in dynamic adversarial environments to benefit the Department of Defense (DoD).

According to the award announcement, the Sarcos/AFRL effort centers on Closed Loop Ubiquitous Tasking and Control of Heterogeneous Exploring Sensors (CLUTCHES), which defines a novel artificial intelligence (AI) framework that combines upstream multisensor fusion with adaptive real-time sensor management on individual platforms.

The end result of the project will be the development of collaborative sensing algorithms designed to enable autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms to perform accurate detection, tracking, and classification of known and unknown objects of interest, whether on the move or stationary.

Sarcos officials also say that the company expects this research to continue to benefit its commercial robotics products -- in particular its Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots (CYTAR) AI platform -- another project on which Sarcos is working with AFRL.