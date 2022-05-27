Counter-UAS system for U.S. Marine Corps debuts U.S. production phase

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo. JOHNSTOWN, Penn. Production of the Kongsberg Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) Remote Weapon Station (RWS) counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) has transitioned from Kongsberg, Norway to Kongsberg Protech Systems USA in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, with the first system completing assembly and testing during March 2022.

Additional C-UAS systems are under construction for MADIS as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD) modernization effort.

The Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS -- part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ plan to upgrade its two active Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) battalions -- includes the XM914E1 30 mm x 113 mm percussion-primed cannon with a coaxial M240C (7.62 mm) machine gun, an integration kit for the STINGER Air-To-Air Launcher (ATAL) and provisions for future C-UAS defeat systems.

The MADIS Mk1 features STINGER missiles,intended to neutralize fixed and rotary-wing aircraft; Mk2 fulfills the C-UAS mission requirement while also providing radar and command-and-control for the system.