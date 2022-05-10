Military Embedded Systems

C5ISR capabilities for joint services to get boost from new displays

News

May 10, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

C5ISR capabilities for joint services to get boost from new displays
Image: Crown Point Systems

SAN DIEGO, Calif. IT provider Crown Point Systems has garnered a contract worth $33.27 million to supply the joint U.S. services with as many as 4,465 LED displays for audiovisual (AV) equipment. 

Under the terms of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract, Crown Point Systems will provide gear to support the Integrated Command, Control and Intel Systems Division’s integration of specialized network AV systems for intelligence agencies and the command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) missions of Joint Staff and combatant commanders; U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies and services; and Department of Homeland Security operational and support components.

Work for this contract -- expected to be completed in May 2025 -- will be performed in San Diego.

Featured Companies

Crown Point Systems

Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo.
News
Counter-UAS system for U.S. Marine Corps debuts U.S. production phase

May 27, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
AI technologies from Spark Cognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
U.S. Army cyber directorate awards modernization contract spots

June 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. John Hall
News
Tactical-communications market to grow to $29.14 billion globally by 2028, study reveals

June 02, 2022
More Comms