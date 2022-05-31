Military Embedded Systems

RF geolocation data from Kleos Space will aid U.S. Navy with maritime domain awareness

May 31, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Image courtesy Kleos Space

DENVER. Kleos Space and the U.S. Navy have signed an agreement under which Kleos will provide the Naval Surface Warfare Center Division, Crane (NSWC Crane) with its radio frequency (RF) geolocation data in realistic test scenarios to improve maritime domain awareness for real-world challenges.

According to the announcement of the pact, the scenarios tested will include sanctions reporting, embargo, trans-shipment monitoring, search and rescue, resource management, fisheries control, smuggling, and border control.

Kleos uses a four-satellite-per cluster approach, flown in formation, to enable gathering of resilient and globally available RF data; company spokespeople say that Kleos currently operates a constellation of 12 satellites and plans the launch of its fourth cluster later in 2022. 

