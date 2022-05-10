Revolution in Embedded Security

Revolution in Embedded SecurityWhitepaper
May 10, 2022
The growth of computing, graphics, neural processing power, communication bandwidth, and storage capacities have enabled amazing solutions. These innovations have created great value for society, and that value must be protected from exploitation by adversaries. This whitepaper explores many of these major technology changes and how Rambus’ security offerings help in tackling the new embedded security challenges of device and silicon manufacturers.
Download this white paper to learn:
- The major market and application areas
- New security technologies and certifications
- Rambus solutions for securing chips and devices