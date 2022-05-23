SOSA aligned, DAL-certifiable mission computer launched by Mercury

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Mercury

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems announced its new Avionics Modular Mission Platform (AMMP), what it calls the industry's first and only SOSA aligned, DAL-certifiable, 3U OpenVPX mission computer that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous capabilities.

The AMMP is aimed at supporting advanced and real-time safety-critical applications -- including mission management, sensor fusion/processing, surveillance, 5G communications, and AI functions -- in a wide range of platforms including rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, ground stations, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the product announcement from Mercury, the computer is integrated with Mercury’s BuiltSAFE commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) multicore single-board computers (SBCs), avionics I/O, video processing abilities, and acccompanying software.