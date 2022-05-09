Military Embedded Systems

Avionics for Special Operations wins Sierra Nevada a $34 million contract mod with U.S. Air Force

May 09, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson.

SPARKS, Nev. Sierra Nevada has won a $34 million contract modification from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to outfit Special Operations versions of the Lockheed Martin C-130J four-engine aircraft with mission-critical secure data communications avionics systems. 

The Airborne Mission Networking program (AbMN) avionics enables the MC-130J aircraft used by Special Forces to boost situational awareness, improve command-and-control capabilities, and reduce operator risk by way of real-time information exchange among aircraft and other tactical equipment. 

Work under the terms of the contract modification will be performed in Centennial, Colorado, with an expected completion date of January 2023.

