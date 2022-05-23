AI-enabled swarm technology to gain traction for military use, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Market Forecast

AMSTERDAM. Swarm technology -- groups of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) that employ algorithms to augment the overall functioning of the system or group in real time-- is increasingly finding uses in military applications, according to a study by Market Forecast, "Swarm Technology -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2030."

Market Forecast study authors predict that the global swarm technology market will grow to $1.65 billion by 2030.

Swarm technology used in defense is different from a solitary UAS because in a swarm, the group of individual drones engages in missions based on diverse points of data that no solitary device could have offered; in this way, say the study authors, a swarm of UASs can engage in surprisingly complicated behaviors that continue beyond even what a single AI could achieve.

