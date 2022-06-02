AI technologies from Spark Cognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AUSTIN, Texas. Artificial intelligence (AI) company SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) participated in the Autonomous Warrior 2022 (AW22) exercises, held recently in Australia.

As part of the exercise, SGS showed participants AI capabilities enabling real-time data analysis from any source, across the globe, even in harsh or degraded environments.

Logan Jones, president and general manager of SGS, described the exercises as a set of real-time simulations enabling SGS to use its open-architecture, hardware-agnostic systems to turn data into actionable insights, thereby optimizing battle management and decision-making.

AW22 brought together more than 300 people from 40 organizations in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to test leading-edge technologies designed to solve emerging maritime security challenges. The two-week exercise tested approximately 40 autonomous systems and technologies in a series of carefully designed and planned simulations involving maritime, littoral, air, and land operations.

